Zuri Tormey beams with happiness at Old Forge’s Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 28. She’s all ready for Trick or Treating tonight! Be careful while driving tonight and keep an eye out for ghosts and ghouls after dark.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.