Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks is going to be a recipient of Billy’s Charity Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shared proceeds of the dinner support HASCA in its mission to provide compassionate quality care at home.

Two dinner settings will be held; one from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and the other from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling (315) 369-2001, take outs are also available.