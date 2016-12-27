by Megan Ulrich

Now I am not one to wish away time; it’s short and passes far too quickly. Children grow up too fast, today becomes yesterday in a blink; we are not long for this world in the grand scheme of things.

But, for the love of Pete, the year 2016 can just go take a flying leap already. I’m not under the impression that the passage of one day into another on a calendar made by humans is really going to change the way the world is spinning, but dammit if I ain’t ready to give it a whirl. If I sat down and really thought about the world we live in and the happenings, I would, more than likely, crawl into a remote cave and hide. I’d bring my people, of course. And I suppose I would need a U-Haul full of food for the teenaged eating machines.

Sweet Mother of Mercy, this Earth is going to fly right off of its axis soon. We are currently melting the snowcaps, poisoning the oceans, modifying every scrap of food with chemicals and generally screwing up the whole darn thing. For smart vertebrates, we’re pretty moronic.

The losses over the course of this year have been startling. Everyone I know has experienced loss at a personal level, but it just seems heavier this year and not few and far between; it was sort of like a pile-up that left me wanting to cover my ears and yell, ‘too much!’

Prince is gone. All he wanted to do was see me laughing in the Purple Rain, and now he’s gone. Bowie. What is the music world without David Bowie? Ziggy Stardust, where art thou? Platform heels and glitter will nerve be the same; so much brilliance gone from the world.

A world that has seen terrorism, disasters of the manmade and natural variety, fires roaring through towns, shootings and so many things that nightmares are made of. People fighting over which lives matter and whose political beliefs are gospel; the ambush of first responders and the battering of innocents in so many countries. We need a pause button so we can take a closer look at what the heck we’re doing here.

The election. Our country elected a former reality television star as the POTUS; a person that has mocked, degraded, belittled and demeaned every group of people minus white, straight, male Republicans. Literally every single group of people. If the election of Donald Trump didn’t mark the beginning of some cataclysmic disruption in the whole order of things, I don’t know what would. And he’s orange. In the name of all that is good and holy, we have elected an Oompa Loompa as the leader of the free world. That and the fact that people look to Fox News, (which I shudder to even capitalize) as a reputable news source. That pretty much says it all. Who picks up the remote control and clicks on over to Fox News to be filled with information, anyway?

Listen up, humans; we’ve royally screwed up and we had better get to fixing some of this disaster.

Listen up, 2017: you’d better be ready to improve this nonsense right out of the gate; no time to spare. Let’s get this wagon fixed and back on the trail before we end up in a ditch. Time’s a-wastin’, boots and saddles, let’s all be better humans for the world and to each other. That’s a start.

And after the start comes the end; dance me to the end of this column, Mr. Cohen.