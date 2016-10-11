After an eight year hiatus, the third installment in a series of “Linda Luncheons” is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Van Auken’s Inne.

In the past, the luncheon has attracted several area Lindas and provided a good opportunity for those with the name to meet, chat, and enjoy a lunch together. There are a surprisingly large number of women in the community with the name “Linda.” Although they share the name, each has different interests and backgrounds, and it makes for quite an interesting conversation group. In the past the only thing that have all agreed on is that Linda is a great name.

All attendees should be named Linda, and bring money to order their choice of lunch off the menu. If you have questions please feel free to call Linda Weal at (315) 369-1059 or Linda LaDue at (315) 369-6273.