Herkimer County Public Health knows that spring is here and it is the time that we start clearing our yards from fall and winter debris.

People are encouraged to take steps to reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes and property; specifically by eliminating standing water in yards, and making sure all windows and doors have screens that are in good repair and intact.

In addition, Herkimer County residents are urged to:

Dispose of used tires, tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers in which water can collect.

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers that are kept outdoors. Make sure roof gutters drain properly and clean clogged gutters in spring and fall.

Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use and change bird baths twice a week.

Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain water from pool covers.

Deer ticks live in shady, moist areas at ground level. They will cling to tall grass, brush and shrubs. They also live in lawns and gardens, especially at the edges of woods and around old stone walls. Deer ticks cannot jump or fly, and do not drop onto passing people or animals. They get on humans and animals only by direct contact. Once a tick gets on the skin, it generally climbs upward until it reaches a protected area. In tick-infested areas, your best protection is to avoid contact with soil, leaf litter, and vegetation.

However, if you garden, hike, camp, hunt, work, or otherwise spend time in the outdoors, you can still protect yourself:

Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily.

Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants.

Check clothes and any exposed skin frequently for ticks while outdoors.

If you have any additional questions, or would like more information, please call Herkimer County Public Health at (315) 867-1176.