By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Property Owners Association, in collaboration with CAP-21, is hosting a community forum about healthcare services in the town from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Park Avenue Building in Old Forge.

The meeting will be moderated by Don Kelly of the Community Health and Wellness Fund.

Bob McCoy, from WPOA, says that the community meeting is in response to complaints, concerns and questions that community members have posed.

“We’ve been hearing a lot from our membership and others that concerns and frustrations are building on every level,” said McCoy. “As a community watchdog group, we felt it would be a good time to bring this up. Elections are coming up and we wanted to do it before the seasonal residents head out by Columbus Day.”

Representatives from Hudson Headwaters Health Network — the non-profit group that runs 17 community health centers in Warren County and parts of Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Saratoga and Washington counties — and Rome Hospital will attend. A representative from Mohawk Valley Health System, the group that runs Old Forge’s Health Center will also be at the meeting.

Many in the community have said that the Health Center is understaffed, especially in pediatrics, causing long waits for your child to see a doctor. There has also been some frustration with the limit of the care that the Health Center is able to provide. The office is not an urgent care center and more acute problems have to be sent to Utica.

McCoy hopes the meeting will give people a chance to voice their opinions on what the future should be for the center and also wants to educate people about what the town’s involvement with the center presently is.

“I know there are a lot of reasons that we can’t do certain things, it would be good for people to understand what’s possible and for us to put our efforts into what’s achievable,” McCoy said.