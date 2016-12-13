Photo by Cathy Bowsher

The window display at Helmer’s Fuel catches the eye of a young man.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Stop by Helmer’s Fuel in OldForge and take a peak into their window. Tiny houses flocked with snow fill the window space with winter holiday cheer. For over 30 years now, a spectacular Christmas scene has been in the Helmer’s Fuel shop window and it keeps getting bigger every year, “It’s an awesome display, we watched my mom (Gail) make that whole thing,” said Billie Helmer, daughter of the owner Bill Helmer.

What started out as a small hobby display has grown into the elaborate one that you see today, “We are so proud of her for building such and intricate, detailed wonderland that everyone can enjoy,” said Billie.

A yellow train circles the entire display making this gorgeous disply a sight to see.