Community Pride Day, May 3, in Inlet and Eagle Bay, postponed to May 4 in Old Forge, had people bustling around and cleaning up the mess left over winter. Over 40 volunteers cleaned in Inlet and Eagle Bay, Raquette Lake had 25 and Indian Lake had 27. When the snow melts you can see the litter and trash that some have blessed our streets with, but volunteers came out in force to clean up and make sure that everything looks spiffy.

—M. Lisa Monroe