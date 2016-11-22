Photo submitted

Participants in the hemlock woolly adelgid workshop.

Partners of the SLELO PRISM (St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species) sponsored a workshop at the 4H Amboy Education Center in Williamstown on Saturday, Nov. 12. The workshop focused on preventing the spread of an invasive forest pest known as the hemlock woolly adelgid.

HWA is an insect that threatens the health of hemlock trees. HWA was confirmed in the lower Hudson Valley in the 1980s. Since then, they have spread north into the Catskills and the Capital Region. More recently, the hemlock woolly adelgid has begun to invade the Finger Lakes area. Since the Tug Hill region of New York is host to thousands of hemlock trees, maintaining their integrity is important to the regions forest lands. Over 20 attendees learned about the biology and impacts of HWA, how to identify symptoms of an infestation, surveillance techniques and observation reporting methods. A majority of the participants agreed to participate in a volunteer surveillance network, an initiative focused on strengthening early detection efforts for specific invasive species within our region. As a result, we now have identified 13 focus areas within the southern portion of Tug Hill in which we are asking these volunteers to surveillance for HWA. For more information on the hemlock woolly adelgid visit the SLELO PRISM website at: www.sleloinvasives.org