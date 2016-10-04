At the 96th annual Department of New York, American Legion Auxiliary Convention, held in Binghamton, from July 14-16, Marrick McDonald, of Newport, was elected as the American Legion Auxiliary Fifth District President. The Fifth District encompasses Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties, which consists of 8,000 ALA members.

Marrick McDonald is a 43 year member of the West Canada Valley Unit 1524 in Newport. Her Auxiliary eligibility is through her grandfather, Walter Foster. She served as Unit President and Herkimer County President. Marrick just completed a year as District Vice-President and District Membership Chairman, where she led the district to the number one membership position in Department.

Along with district president responsibilities, Marrick is the Department (State) Legislative Chairman, where she will provide information and assistance to American Legion Auxiliary members to advocate at the local, state, and national levels for the legislative agenda of The American Legion.

The American Legion Auxiliary is the largest women’s patriotic organization in the country.