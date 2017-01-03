Photo submitted

CTS board members Dave Barker, Bob Kleppang, Executive Director Dr. Thomas Curnow, board members Fred Trimbach, Bill Faro, Cindy Beckley, Reverend Jim Ulrich, Sarah Frey, Ray Schoberlein, and MaryEllen Denio.

Herkimer County HealthNet’s Executive Director Dr. Thomas Curnow has presented a $4,000 check to Community Transportation Services. CTS is a non-for-profit organization that provides assistance to the elderly, disabled and disadvantaged in the Central Adirondack area by providing necessary transportation, without cost, for medical, health and other related services.

HCHN Executive Director Thomas Curnow said, “We have partnered with CTS for a number of years, supporting their work to provide transportation services. With the significant growth in the numbers of residents needing assistance, HCHN was glad to provide this investment in serving our community and helping to assure people have access to the health care they need.”

CTS is an all-volunteer service in the Old Forge area, providing support to people who do not have transportation. For more information on volunteering contact (315) 369-2830.

The Mission of Herkimer County HealthNet is to improve the health and well-being of individuals who live, work, play, and learn in Herkimer County. HealthNet is an independent, non-for-profit organization.