Burns are among the most painful and devastating injuries a person can sustain. In the United States, fire burn injuries are the sixth leading cause of unintentional injury death. In New York State in 2006, 175 people died due to this type of injury, and 21,629 more were either hospitalized or treated in an emergency room. But, the good news is that most burns are preventable.

“When most people think about injuries from burns, they think of house fires or incidents involving fireworks,” said Diane Ward CHN of Herkimer County Public Health.

“We know we should keep children away from matches and no one should play with fireworks. But there are many more measures that can be taken to protect yourself and your loved ones from burns,” she said.

Everyone should install and maintain smoke alarms on every floor of their home, including the basement, and especially near sleeping areas. Also, develop a family fire escape plan and practice it every six months. Remind every family member that if caught in a smoky room, they should get as close to the floor as possible.

The New York State Department of Health advises you to:

• Test your smoke alarms every month, replace batteries annually and clean the alarms using a vacuum or hair dryer.

• Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. Most house fires start in this room.

• Know your exits and practice escape plans through each of them.

According to the State Health Department, most burn injuries in the home occur in the kitchen. Use caution while using appliances and never leave food unattended on a stove. Also, when young children are present, cook on a back burner and keep all pot handles turned back, away from the stove’s edge

“A smart way to keep children safe in the kitchen is to create an area out of the traffic path where children can play while being supervised,” Ms. Ward advised.

Install anti-scald devices on your faucets, set your water heater temperature at 120 degrees and use child-resistant cigarette lighters. Be cautious when using the following items and keep them away from young children: potpourri pots, scented candles, hotsteam vaporizers (let the water cool before emptying them), home radiators (hire a professional to repair your radiator; do not remove or release the pressure valves), household cleansers or other chemicals (keep in a locked cabinet away from children), lawn products or fresh cement.

For more information about preventing burns, call the Herkimer County Public Health at (315) 867-1016 or visit the State Health Department at www.health.ny.gov/prevention/

injury_prevention/children/toolkits/fire/ health.ny.gov.