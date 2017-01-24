By Bernard Peplinski, Sr.

For the Express

Positive attitude and growth in Herkimer County and our surrounding counties will benefit all in our area. Herkimer County is home to approximately 64,000 residents, with agriculture and tourism as our major industries. We have the Town of Webb (Old Forge) to our north and the Erie Canal / Thruway corridor to our south, featuring twenty-nine villages and towns and the City of Little Falls. We are making things happen in Herkimer County with the support of our municipalities, businesses and citizens and we are ready and willing to grow employment and business opportunities. With this in mind, we support the continued effort and future success of Oneida County as they work to bring nanotechnology to the region.

Remington Arms, the largest employer and a long time contributor to Herkimer County’s economy, is celebrating 200 years in Ilion. As we look to the future, we need growth to improve our local economies. Our business parks are ready to welcome tenants with new and better jobs. Our downtowns offer prime real estate, creating opportunities for local and out of town developers. Agriculture, tourism, small business and precision manufacturing are the backbone of our county.

Herkimer College is a nationally ranked community college. It welcomes students from around the globe. They excel academically and athletically, placing our college on the map locally and nationally. Our K-12 educational system and BOCES are strong, and offer numerous programs that allow our students to become engaged in career and college preparation programs.

Our County Legislature and Industrial Development Agency (IDA) are working hard to grow our present businesses and to attract new ones. The county and its municipalities offer a business friendly environment, led by numerous, long time, home grown companies who offer a wide variety of job opportunities as they continue to grow.

We know we can do more and with the help from our partners in government: State Senators James Seward, James Tedisco; State Assemblymen Marc Butler, Anthony Brindisi, Brian Miller and US Representatives Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik, we will continue to grow Herkimer County.

Assemblyman Butler initiated a meeting seeking ideas and suggestions to grow and enhance the quality of life in Herkimer County. All branches of the community were involved academia, business, government and the public. The plan in the coming months is organization and direction as we seek input and discussion while formulating ways to better our communities and the county.

Welcoming 2017, we are welcoming new opportunities that will allow us to be positive and grow. Herkimer County is ready and with everyone willing, we are looking to the future. I invite you to join us! Thank you.

Bernard Peplinski, Sr. is the chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature.