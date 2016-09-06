The second annual Herkimer Diamond Festival and Gem Show is scheduled for July 16 and 17.

This year’s Diamond Festival will take place on N. Main St., Herkimer. The Gem Show will be held at the Herkimer High School at 801 W. German St.

It all begins Friday evening, July 15, with a free kickoff party for the community, vendors and attendees at The Silverado on Marginal Rd., where ‘Showtime’ will perform. Macrina‚Äôs Wood Fired Pizza and Holy Smoques Barbeque will be there as well, together with a merchandise booth.

This year‚Äôs Gem Show will be much larger than last year‚Äôs says Billie Jo Muller, event chairwoman. She states the Gem Show has earned national recognition, drawing gem and mineral vendors from around the country to the Village of Herkimer. The Gem Show, together with an Art Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and the Gem Show will take place again on Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. In addition to gem/mineral vendors from around the country, this year there will be a group of local miners who will feature our own unique local crystal, the Herkimer Diamond. About 40 gem and mineral vendors, as well as jewelry vendors are expected. Gem Show Admission is $5 per day; children under 6 are free.

The festival portion of this event will take place from 9 a.m. ‚Äì 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. ‚Äì 5 p.m. on Sunday, with Live Music, outdoor vendors, food trucks and a new car display from Skinner & Damulis. There will be a dunk tank with opportunities for attendees to dunk many familiar faces from the community. Proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit the Salvation Army of Herkimer. Music at the Festival will include Joe Sweet & Devin Garramone, The Rusty Doves and the return of Still Hand String Band to close the weekend festivities out.

For more information, check the Herkimer’s Diamond Festival & Gem Show Facebook page and website at www.herkimergemshow.com.