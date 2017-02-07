The Herkimer Humane Society will hold a Love Me, Forget Me Not open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Herkimer County Humane Society on Route 5 in Mohawk.
There will be a kissing booth, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and discounted adoption fees. Stop by and meet and adopt your new best friend.
Herkimer Humane Society will hold an open house
The Herkimer Humane Society will hold a Love Me, Forget Me Not open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Herkimer County Humane Society on Route 5 in Mohawk.