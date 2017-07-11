A Town of Webb Historical Association presentation at the Thendara Town Hall this week will be author John Taibi. He will present “Through the years at Fulton Chain Station,” at 7 p.m. on July 12.

This PowerPoint program will embrace the past and perpetuate the memory of the mills, shops, roads, and residences that once surrounded the railroad’s station and terminal. The program will reflect on how this community supported the gateway to the Fulton Chain of lakes, and how changing human desires and habits brought about a decline of the area in favor of nearby Old Forge, which could arguably be considered the more prominent when compared to the “railroad town.”

John is the author of over 15 books on Central New York. He is a railroad historian and an avid collector of old photos and postcards and he lives in the former Munnsville railroad station.

The presentation is free. For more information, call the Goodsell Museum at (315) 369-3838, visit the Goodsell Museum Facebook page or online at www.webbhistory.org.