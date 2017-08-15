Jay O’Hern talks about his recent book at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Inlet Town Hall. The talk is hosted by the Inlet Historical Society, the public is invited.

Adirondack author William J. “Jay” O’Hern’s Spring Trout & Strawberry Pancakes program invites you to take a journey back to the old-time camps and homesteads to meet backwoods characters and see some of the rough shelters guides built.

The aromas of balsam and wood smoke, freshly-caught trout frying in a skillet, and homemade bread baking in a reflector oven would be just a few of the countless pleasures if time travel were possible.

Talk with Charley and Anna Brown about the change of seasons and how the fishing had been. Anna could tell you how to replace baking powder with baking soda and cream of tartar and what to substitute for eggs if the hens hadn’t been doing their job.

From such chats you would form for yourself a comfy little picture of those old folks holed up in their snug little cabin back in the woods beyond the foot of the lake, sharing their everyday jobs and pleasures.

The great thing is that Jay’s program makes time-travel about as close to possible as one can get, and you’ll swear you did meet some of his timeless characters and get a whiff of that homemade bread.

Jay will have copies of his latest books available as well as his popular “Spring Trout & Strawberry Pancakes: Borrowed Tales, Quirky Cures, Camp Recipes and the Adirondack Characters Who Cooked Them Up.”