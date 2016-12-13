By CATHY BOWSHER

Express staff

Stress and depression can put a damper on the holidays and even worse, hurt your health. There are many reasons why someone may develop depression during the holidays and everyone is different, “The holidays are wonderful for some people and for others they can be stressful, or even stir up painful memories of loss,” said Megan Heeder-Megan, LMHC.

“During the winter months, where we have shorter days, less sunlight (and Vitamin D) and become more isolated in our homes, the holidays can be more than some people can bear. Those who find it difficult to cope with the holidays should seek healthy ways to combat those blues.”

Heeder-Megan recommends simple exercise to help keep a centered peace. “Stopping and breathing; mindful breathing and being aware of what we feel inside, can calm overwhelming emotions and create inner peace and quiet,” she said.

Heeder-Megan references John Kabat Zinn PhD, the founding executive director at the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, HealthCare, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. “… To think of mindfulness as a lens taking the scattered and reactive energies of your mind and focusing them into a coherent source of energy for living, problem solving, for healing” wrote Zinn.

Withdrawing from social interaction can actually make the feeling of loneliness worse, making depression symptoms even more difficult to get a handle on. The best way to combat social isolation is to reach out to family members, friends or a therapist. Even saying, “Hello,” to a stranger can help.

“It is important to remember that utilizing our social support networks is foundational to good mental health. Our bonds to others are emotionally protective, and people heal in the context of these relationships, family, loved ones, AA, veterans organizations, religious communities or professional therapists,” said Heeder-Megan.

Yoga has been found to releases muscle tension, in-turn reducing stress. “Massage and other body work can also be helpful in achieving this state of inner peace,” said Heeder-Megan. Physical activity, in general can also reduce stress. “It is important to find healthy ways of releasing stress hormones that are circulating in the body. Engaging in something physically and emotionally challenging can have a great reward. Maybe try skiing, self-defense classes, volunteering as a firefighter or EMT, accomplishing a winter hike, or going to a new exercise class.”

For those who see their own personal relationships as a source of stress, Heeder-Megan recommends finding some alternatives outlets. “For these people it is important that they find a way to connection, maybe through song, dance, communal classes, church, volunteering, or any other outlet,” she said.

Nature is a major reliever of stress and it can stave away feelings of sadness at times. Walk or jog and take in the scenery of the beautiful Adirondacks. According to an article published on the website calmclinic.com, walking actually releases neurotransmitters that reduce stress and anxiety. According to Dr. Mercola, from the article Nature Heals, many people feel an intrinsic pull to spend time in nature, and this makes perfect sense. Your brain and body are largely hard-wired to sync with the laws of nature like the rise and set of the sun, the changing of the seasons and not with the indoor working world.

Pets, those furry or scaly friends can also come to the rescue and do away with some feelings of isolation. Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Psychological Association shows that pets provide meaningful social support for owners, improving their lives.

People facing serious health challenges do well with pets. Many pet owners have even reported receiving as much support from their pets as they did from their family members.

During the holiday season, the mind can flourish with negative thoughts and that can take a toll on the body, “Amidst the frenzy of the season, we could all do well to slow down and to approach this season with gratitude and inner peace. Together, we can create a beautiful Holiday Season,” said Heeder-Megan.

Take care of the mind and the body should follow.

Megan Heeder-Megan, LMHC can be found at the Satellite Center, located at the Town of Webb UFSD in Old Forge. The center is open from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is open to both students and the public. “Anybody wishing to be seen should reach out to either Principal John Swick to initiate a referral for a student or make a direct call to the Neighborhood Center,” said Town of Webb UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer. Principal John Swick can be reached through email at, jswick@towschool.com.