The Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks in Old Forge, is in need of home health aides. This agency has been in existence for nearly 40 years helping hundreds of people.

A free training course will be offered in the near future to certify individuals according to NYS aide guidelines. HASCA Aides work Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Aide jobs are perfect for young parents with children in school, individuals who have some free time and would like to give back to their community by helping others, retired folks looking to fill in a few hours a week. Scheduling of aides can be extremely flexible to meet your needs.

When trained aides go into the homes of people in our community, their help allows individuals to live independently for a longer time and so remain in their own homes.

For more information or to express interest in becoming a home health aide please call (315) 369-6183, the office is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, or leave a message if you call before or after these times, or e-mail us at hasca@frontiernet.net.