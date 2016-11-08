By Juli Eisenhart

Last year on Nov. 14, I had the honor and privilege to accompany my father, Paul Cornelius of Deansboro, to Washington, DC on an Honor Flight with the Twin Tiers Honor Flight group out of Binghamton.

My father served his county in the US Air Force and during the Korean War. Up until this trip, he had never been to Washington or seen the memorials. It was an amazing trip to say the least. As we were boarding the plane to leave Binghamton, my father was invited into the cockpit of the plane by the pilot. He was truly a kid again. The smile that was on his face took a long time to be removed.

There were about 135 veterans and their chaperones on the trip along with some medical personnel. When we landed at Ronald Reagan International Airport, our plane was met with the highest honor a plane could get, a water arch. Once we were inside, we were met by thousands of people that filled both floors of the airport, each thanking the veterans for their service and welcoming them home (again). Most of these soldiers did not have that experience when they came home the first time.

There was also a full brass band and military personnel representing each and every branch of service. They shook each veteran’s hand as they disembarked the plane.

It was a very emotional day to say the least. I had no clue what to expect, but as the day went on, we were in for more surprises. We had three buses, red, white, and blue that came complete with motorcycle police escorts all day. The first place they took us was to the WWII Memorial where we were met with another honor band and more military personnel that again greeted each and every veteran on our flight. There were lots of cheers, hugs and tears.

Wherever they took us, we had the same respect and permissions as the President and Diplomats. We were even driven to the hill top of the Tomb of the Unknown in Arlington, while others have to hike the steep hill. We went to all of the memorials including the Lincoln Memorial where we had our picture taken with the Adirondack Express and the Lincoln Memorial in the background.

We also met Senator Robert Dole at the Vietnam Memorial Wall where he meets each and every Honor Flight as long as his health permits him to do so.

My Dad just turned 84 on Oct. 24 and I will always cherish this trip with him.

I want to say THANK YOU to each and every person that has served our country. Without your service, we would not have our freedoms.

Thank a Veteran today.