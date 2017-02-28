TOW UFSD students are named to honor roll

Superintendent Rex A. Germer and Building Principal John S. Swick of the Town of Webb UFSD, proudly announce the 2016-2017 Second ​​Quarter Honor rolls for 6th-12th grade students attaining averages from 85-100 percent.

The following students have achieved a spot on the high honor roll: Abrial, M.; Bailey, F.; Beck, B. ; Beckingham, L.; Beck, S.; Brownsell, N.; Ehrensbeck, E.; Eisenhart, M.;

Greene, E.; Haehl, A.; Huber, A.; Johnston, R.; Knudsen, E.; Knudsen, H.; LaPorte, M.; Levi, L.; Madtes, R.; Manzi, R.; Palmer, M.; Rudolph, E.; Rudolph, T.; Rundell, J.; Russell, A.; Russell, C.; Slone, V.; Smith, R.; Smith, R.; Smith, R.; Sutherland, A.; Vellone, E.;

The following students earned their place on the honor roll: Aliasso, D.; Barkauskas, C.; Bogardus, L.; Clark, C.; Clark, C.; DeAngelo, D.;DiOrio, A.; DiOrio, M.; Dunn, D.; Dunn, K.; Easton, L.; Herron, N.; Hollister, A.; Huber, J.; Huber, K.; Kane, J.; Kelley, R.; Kelly, A.; Kelly, C.; Kelly, K.; Knudsen, E.; Lenci, E.; Levi, B.; Lutz, J.; Madtes, S.; Olsen, N.; Payne, S.; Ritz-Kenny, M.; Schweinsberg, P.; Townsend, J .; Townsend, S.; Uzdavinis, G.

These students have attained merit roll status: Aliasso, A.; Bigelow, D.; Bolton, J.; Brosemer, J.; Burrell, M.; Capron, M.; Carnell, K; Connell, J.; Delano, S.; Donovan, C.;

Ehrensbeck, D.; Entwistle, C.; Evans, J.; Green, A.; Gribneau, C.; Hansen, S .; Heath, A.; Hodge, L.; Johnston, B.; Kane, H.; Liddle, T.; Ludwig, K.; Lutz, M.; Manktelow, N.;

Masters, G.; Mayeu, S.; Mekkri, A.; Nerschook, A.; Palmer, B.; Phelps, M.; Pratt, J.; Rivet, J.; Rowe, S.; Rubyor, L.; Tormey, C.; Ulrich, C.