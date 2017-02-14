Local students earn honors

• Daria Orekhov of Old Forge has been named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University for the fall 2016 semester.

• Ashleigh Manktelow of Old Forge has been named to the dean’s list for the last three semesters at Le Moyne College.

• Camry A. Liddle of Old Forge has been named to SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 deans’ list.

• Thomas Lindsay of Old Forge has been named to SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 deans’ list.

• Mackenzie Kelly of Old Forge has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

• Melanie Levi from Inlet has been named to SUNY Geneseo’s dean’s list for the fall semester 2016. To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.