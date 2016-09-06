Photo By Cathy Bowsher Kerra Ann Downing breaks for a smile at the Old Forge Library.

By CATHY BOWSHERExpress StaffThe Old Forge Library has an all access pass to thousands of music titles, audio books, documentaries, and more through an innovative digital service called hoopla.With a library card, users can signup and explore all that hoopla has to offer.“All you need is a library card to get started, it’s simple, you can come here, or do this online at home if you already have a card,” said Karen Lee, from the Old Forge Library.Through an iPhone, Android, laptop, or any other electronic device that can access the web, users can borrow titles instantly; for free.Movie and TV content is available for three days after borrowing them, music albums are available for seven days, audiobooks are available for ten days, and each user is allowed up to 10 checkouts per month. For technical support, users may contact the hoopla help desk at www.hoopladigital.com/support.Hoopla is available to participating libraries. The Woodgate Free Library and the Boonville-Warrick County Public Library, are part of the Mid-York Library System and are “hoopla” supported, but SALS(Southern Adirondack Library System) libraries, like the Inlet Public Library and Raquette Lake Public Library are not at this time.