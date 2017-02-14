Have you found Hoopla happiness yet? The Old Forge Library, through Mid York Library System, now allows you to borrow, for free, up to three items per month through Hoopla. Hoopla is a free streaming service for music, movies, TV shows, documentaries, books, and audio books. It is a cloud-based digital media platform that enables users to instantly borrow entertainment and educational materials off the website or through the hoopla app on a tablet or smartphone.

Hoopla has no late fees and your loans will automatically disappear from your account when they are due to be returned. This service can be used anytime.

It’s easy to use Hoopla. Just download the app or go to hoopladigital.com. Patrons must sign up using a valid email, your Old Forge Library account number and pin.