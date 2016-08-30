By Co-coach Jim TenEyck

For The Express

There is an old adage in sports, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish.” The 2016 softball season for Matt’s Hot Screamers, certainly followed that formula to their third consecutive ADK Women’s Softball League Championship. After dropping their season opener back in May, the girls proceeded to rip off nine consecutive victories, to finish the year at 9-1, that included the regular season title, en-route to the playoff title Aug. 23.

Having lost six outstanding players from last two championship teams (pitcher, catcher, shortstop, second baseman, and two middle outfielders), it took time for the team to round into championship form. Prior to game one, the team had yet to even practice together as a complete unit. School, weather, jobs, etc. all prevented any hope of proper pre-season practice.

But, there’s no crying in baseball, or in this case softball, and the Screamers suffered their only loss in three years to start the season.

The quiet resolve to not let it happen again was apparent at the next practice. The offense was the last piece of the puzzle to become consistent, but in the last three games of the year, the Screamers began to pound the ball with authority and consistency, scoring 56 runs in all. The defense however, was, once again, what separated the team from every other team in the league. Great pitching, tremendous infield and outfield play held the opposition to an amazing total of only 28 runs over the 10 game season. Giving up less than three runs per game assures the team of being in every game, and results in a lot of victories.

Kyle Hauser stepped in this year to handle the pitching duties, and was outstanding all year long. Throwing quality strikes, seldom walking anyone, and staying ahead of the hitters, kept the number of base runners to minimum. One team never got a runner to even second base, and another team never got a runner to third base. Kyle led the league in strikeouts with 14, and pitched to an ERA of 1.40.

The infield consisted of Emily Wilton, rookies Melissa Rockhill and Mackenzie Kelly, and Heather Levi. Third baseman Wilton, who is regarded as the best glove and arm in the league at her position, again smothered everything hit her way, and gunned down potential base runners at her usual stellar rate. She and new shortstop Melissa Rockhill quickly proved to be an almost flawless left side of the infield. Teams quickly learned, that hitting the ball in their direction usually led to a seat back in the dugout. Left hander Mackenzie Kelly proved that she could handle anything at second base, and along with Rockhill, continually showed their athleticism when flagging down ground balls, and making strong throws. Veteran Heather Levi again played an outstanding first base. Her ability to scoop balls in the dirt helped turn low throws into outs, and prevent balls from being thrown away.

The outfield from left to right consisted of Crystal LaPorte , Lindsay Paluck, Kimmie Vrigian, and Brittany Jackson. Great hustle, strong arms, and good gloves, kept extra base hits to a minimum, and prevented many other hits entirely. Lindsay, who always plays like her hair is on fire, was all over the outfield catching fly balls and backing up others. Kimmie, who never even played softball until last year, and was an outstanding lacrosse player in college, was possibly the most improved player during the season. Her game saving shoe-string catch against Speculator, was just one of many fine plays she turned in during the season.

Jessica Meeker-Stewart, Kalyn Olney and DeDe Ste-Marie shared the catching duties, with DeDe being the “do everything” player on the team. DeDe played second base, and the outfield when needed, and was always up to the task. Every team needs a “super utility” player who can play any position, and who is willing to do so, if they hope to be successful, and DeDe was that. player.

Offensively, there were many standouts, but the KEY to the line up was the depth from top to bottom, and the team’s speed. Last year’s team could pound the opposition into submission with the long ball, but this year’s team relied on hitting line drives, and its speed on the bases. Singles became doubles, and doubles were legged into triples, while the girls constantly put pressure on the other team, by taking the extra base.

It was a relentless offense from top to bottom that averaged 13 runs a game over the entire season. Ste-Marie and Rockhill tied for the team lead in homers with two, while Vrigian and Kelly had one apiece over the course of the year. Kelly, Jackson, Vrigian, Ste-Marie, and Rockhill were the top five hitters, but by the last half of the season, the entire lineup was spraying line drives all over the diamond.

During the first round play off game vs. the Black Mt. Bears, which saw the girls pound out 30 hits, their coach actually called time out to give his exhausted outfielders a break after chasing down the onslaught of doubles and triples. Most teams are lucky to have four or five hitters in their lineup, the Screamers had the luxury of being able to send an entire lineup of hitters to the plate, which turned the batting over time and time again.

After beating the Black Mt. Bears from North Creek, in the first round of the playoffs, 19-3, the Screamers then faced Basil’s Angels, also from North Creek, in the championship game on Tuesday.

Even though the Screamers were the top seed in the playoffs, the game was played at Johnsburg C.S., with the Screamers being the home team. The girls jumped all over their opponent early and often, and led 10-0 after two innings. Taking advantage of eight walks, and the entire lineup again pounding out 19 hits, the Screamers coasted to a 13-6 win, in a game that wasn’t that close.

Their third consecutive League Championship, and an overall record of 27-1 over that time span, makes this remarkable run truly a dynasty. The “3-PEAT” has included the veterans Levi, Hauser, Ste-Marie, LaPorte, Wilton and Jackson for all three titles, while numerous other girls have contributed to the other titles. The constant theme has always been to play hard, and play with class, win or lose. Other teams may claim to have class, but this team ALWAYS respects their opponent, the umpires, and the game they love. While winning is the goal, they never run up the score, put down an opponent, or celebrate inappropriately. CLASS describes this team in every sense of the word.

Thank You: 1. To the many loyal fans who like to see quality softball, and attend not only home games, but also travel to far away places like North Creek, to watch the championship game. The girls appreciate your loyalty and support. 2. To the Town of Inlet and the grounds keepers for the use and maintaining of the finest field in the league. 3. To Ray Kopp for umpiring all the games and being the most knowledgeable umpire in the league. 4. To Matt Miller and the Screamen Eagle for all your financial support, because without you there is no team. You give us the BEST facility, food and atmosphere for post game gatherings, and the rest of the league loves coming there as well. 5. To team photographer Dave Scranton, who comes to every game, and takes dozens of action pictures during the games. Everyone enjoys viewing them on the big screen at the Screamen Eagle while celebrating another win. 6. To all the other opposing hitters who continually try to hit hot smashes past Emily Wilton at third base…we love sure outs! Please feel free to keep trying.

Diamond “Dust”: For those who missed the championship game, the Screamers were without two of their players: catcher Jessica Meeker-Stewart (family ) and shortstop Melissa Rockhill (college). The versatility of the team once again rose to the occasion, as lefty Mackenzie Kelly stepped in to play short and Kalyn Olney did the catching. Both stepped up big, with Kelly making a lunging grab of a hot smash up the middle, and throwing the batter out at first, and playing flawlessly in the field. Olney did her part, tagging out a runner at the plate on a perfect throw from Paluck in center field, on a bang-bang play at the plate.

On a team full of all stars the team selected Hauser, Rockhill and Kelly to attend the All Star game next week in North Creek. Many others could, and should be included, but league rules limit the selection to only three players.

As the two-time defending champions, the girls always had to be ready to take the oppositions best shot, as all eight other teams desperately tried to “knock them off.” Playing with a target on your back each week isn’t always easy, but the girls were always up to the task.

The team is already looking forward to next season, with the motto of “One More Makes Four.” The team hopes to see you all again next summer, in their quest to keep their run of titles going.