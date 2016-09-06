By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb is made up of the hamlets of McKeever, Okara Lakes, Thendara, Old Forge, Eagle Bay, Big Moose, Stillwater, and Beaver River. During peak seasons, the local staff must accommodate the influx of tourists. Although valuable to the economy of the town, more consumers adds workload and staff at business.

“We work terrible hours to accommodate the tourist that come into town, it’s necessary, but it is hard to find steady income,” said local woman Robin Murdock.

Some businesses utilize international help through the summer, giving them temporary housing because affordable housing is so difficult to find. Then as the season comes to an end, and college students return to school, business face the challenge of replacing those kids with other workers.

“When the season transitions, beach staff, college students, and international workers go elsewhere,” says Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore. “The staffing problem has been this way for years. It would be an opinion, but the first thing that comes to mind is affordability of housing, which is, in many instances, seasonal,” said Moore.

People find it hard to find a place to reside in the Adirondacks, Moore adds, “Being here and living here is a challenge at times, simply enough, if there is nowhere to live, there would be challenges in employment.”

“I have to get most of my guys from Boonville or outside of that because there is nowhere for the young people to live, they can’t afford it,” said business owner Mitchell Amidon.

The Moose River Commons, located between the Strand Theatre and The Adirondack Pizzeria are newer housing units constructed by Mike Mitchell, of the Town of Webb. The average price for a home with in the Commons is from $140,000 to $150,000 in cost. The median home price in the Town of Webb is $288,700.

“We want these homes to be utilized by local residents, yet we also wanted to allow flexibility for the older residents that may winter down south,” Mitchell.

Murdock says that even at that price, which is lower than the average price of a home in the Town of Webb, it’s still too steep for many members of the local workforce.

“A friend of mine rents from there and she pays way too much for a two bedroom, one bath house, it’s crazy. A lot of us have more than two jobs, and we have to be mindful about how much we save for the upcoming winter,” said Murdock.

Minimal pay is given for the available jobs in town and concerns for income increase arises,

“A wage and salary study was conducted by a human resources [for the Town of Webb], and guidelines for pay in similar work classifications were regulated by rates of pay for positions within the realm of other municipalities,” said Moore. “This year the lifeguards were paid a little below average, we will reconsider this, and councilors have a lot responsibility too and should be compensated accordingly, you want good people; pay them well.”