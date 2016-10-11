The Adirondack Community-based Trails and Lodging System (ACTLS) project, an initiative that will develop a conceptual plan for potential trail networks with key locations for lodging facilities within the Adirondack Park, has scheduled nine community workshops across the Park.

These workshops are designed to inform the public of the project’s objectives and to share work completed to date regarding existing and planned trails, lodging facilities, and tourism destinations. The workshops are also designed to solicit knowledge of existing trails as well as additional input on prospective new trails and connections that would contribute to a hut-to-hut system. Community leaders, planners, economic developers, outdoor enthusiasts, lodging owners and those interested in the development of Adirondack hut-to-hut routes are encouraged to attend.

For those unable to attend meetings, a website will be available to provide input at: www.adirondacktrailsandlodging.org/wiki-map.

The Old Forge workshop will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Park Ave. building.

This project is funded by the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund. For more information, contact Jack Drury at (518) 891-5915, (518) 354-8169 or jack@adirondacktrailsandlodging.org or visit www.adirondacktrailsandlodging.org.