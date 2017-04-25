Yearning for some girl time with your BFFs? Well this year, as part of Girls Night Out on Saturday, April 29, local women are invited to join in the fun by attending the hypnotist/comedy show at The Strand Theatre from 7-8:30 p.m.

“Mind Majik” will be on stage and will engage participants for a hilarious evening. John Bates has been performing his comedy stage hypnosis and mentalism show from Las Vegas to New York City for the past ten years. The key to the success of John Bates’ show is that he uses volunteers from the audience who truly want to experience the wonderful sensation of hypnosis, and he makes them the stars of the show. He treats each participant with respect. In fact, he gives each and every volunteer an opportunity to shine on stage. Included in the cost of $20 is also admission to the vendor displays at Water’s Edge Inn from 1-4 p.m. Product vendors include Lu La Roe Fashion, Vantel Pearls, Direct Cellars, Hollister’s Trading Post, Simpli Nature, Doterra Oils, Perfectly Posh, Pure Romance and more.

Consider taking advantage of the entire event by having access to psychic readings, tattoo and body piercing, massage therapy and Reiki, styling (hair, make-up, mini manicures, false eyelashes and nail art), as well as body painting and a private Pure Romance Show by Shannon.

Welcome bags will be given out with area coupons and discounts, and there will be door prizes and awards for Best Costume and Best Group Costume. This year’s theme is “Hollywood” so feel free to come dressed as your favorite movie star or iconic movie character(s).

The complete event can be as low as $50 per person ($200/room) and includes overnight accommodations for up to four women, event admission to product vendors and specialty services, dinner and breakfast, DJ, dancing and karaoke at Water’s Edge Inn after the hypnotist/comedy show.

Tickets (women only) can be purchased at the door of the Strand Theatre or at Water’s Edge Inn. Event details can be found online at www.WatersEdgeInn.com. Call (315) 369-2484 for reservations and information.