By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Inlet Area Business Association will hold its Spring Social from 6-9 p.m. on May 10 at the Inlet Golf Club. The cash bar opens at 6 p.m. and the meeting portion of the social will start around 7 p.m.

Dave Scranton, the chairman of the IABA for more than five years, says that everyone is welcome.

“IABA welcomes anyone from Thendara to Indian Lake and all point in between. We include ‘friends of the business community’ because there are numerous residents who don’t own a business but support our mission,” said Scranton.

The organization’s mission statement says, “The purpose of the IABA is to help improve the business economy in the Town of Inlet and the surrounding area, to act as publicity bureau for the same, and to advance the business interests of said area. Businesses, professionals and friends of the Inlet area business community are welcome.”

Scranton says that the IABA helps members with grant applications, event sponsorships, and helps to find volunteers for special events.

“The networking alone is invaluable for members that don’t otherwise get opportunities to socialize with one another,” Scranton said.