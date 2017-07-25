View announces its annual Ice Cream Social from11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Point Park in Old Forge. Handmade ice cream bowls will be sold to benefit the pottery studio and each bowl sold will be filled with Mercer’s Dairy ice cream.

The potters have been busy for several months putting their creative efforts to work. The items will vary in price ranging from $10 to $25 which includes a free ice cream sundae. If you do not wish to buy a ceramic item, an ice cream sundae is $5.

This year’s event will feature special music created by two different artists. Olivia Phaneuf will be playing the saxophone, and Sterling Brownell will be adding to the festive atmosphere with his fiddle music.

For the first time this year there will be a wheel throwing pottery demonstration by Chris Amar, who is one of the independent potters at View. It promises to be an entertaining day for all who attend the event. Please mark your calendar and come to the Ice Cream Social July 28 for some old fashion summer fun.

The proceeds from this event return to View and help the studio acquire equipment, tools and supplies necessary for its smooth functioning.