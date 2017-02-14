In memory of Timothy Centola

April 1, 1943-February 14, 2016

The moment that you left me,

my heart was split in two;

one side was filled with memories,

the other side died with you.

I often lay awake at night

when the world is fast asleep;

and take a walk down memory lane

with tears upon my check.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it everyday;

but missing you is a heartache

that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart

and there you will remain;

you see, life has gone on without you,

but will never be the same.

I miss you