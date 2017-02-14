In memory of Timothy Centola
April 1, 1943-February 14, 2016
The moment that you left me,
my heart was split in two;
one side was filled with memories,
the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night
when the world is fast asleep;
and take a walk down memory lane
with tears upon my check.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it everyday;
but missing you is a heartache
that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart
and there you will remain;
you see, life has gone on without you,
but will never be the same.
I miss you