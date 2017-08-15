Photo submitted

Addison Basile qualified her pony, Cookies N’ Cream, aka “Oreo” for 2017 and now 2018 United States Equestrian Federation Pony Finals in Lexington, Ky., and was there Aug. 7 for her first time.

This was a competition of the top 250 rated hunter/jumper ponies and riders in the entire U.S. Last month she re-qualified for 2018 finals showing two AA USEF rated shows in Elmira. She is a 10-year-old TOW student entering the fifth grade this fall.

She also won Mrs. Burns fourth grade Principal’s Math Challenge this spring and is on the local AYSO soccer team and the Polar Bears Alpine Ski Team.