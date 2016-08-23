By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Just 7.7 miles north on Uncas Road, off of Route 28, is a painted rock in the likeness of an Indian surrounded with a headdress of painted feathers. “Indian Rock,” as it is affectionally called by most locals and tourists, has been a mystery and a landmark for many years. The silhouette of the rock is shaped like the profile of an Indian chief with a strong nose and chin. Rows of feathers are formed with vibrant colors that zig zag and a friendly face welcomes any travelers of Uncas Road.

Sometime between Aug. 1-3, Indian Rock was vandalized. Campers at the Brown’s Tract Pond, located 0.8 miles from the rock were saddened to discover that someone had blatantly painted over the face of the “Indian Rock” with brown spray paint.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Marlene Harvey, a frequent camper at the campground, said about the incident. “For over 30 years, we have been coming here and to hear what was done, it makes me sick,” Harvey said.

Camper Fred Lyons said, “A lot of campers come here and they know that rock, they are going to be so sad to see what someone has maliciously done, for what purpose? I don’t know.”

Many speculate on the motive behind defacing such a beloved landmark, but might not consider the care and love that someone has taken to create such a thing. Row after row of colorful zig zag feathers adorn the rock in symbolism of something special, and the Indian is touched up every two years or so.

There are no clues as to who painted over the face of the Indian Rock but there is hope that the original artist might fix it.

“Who ever painted that rock loved something deeply, it must have meant something to someone,” says Brown Tract camper, Kellie Smith. “We will miss seeing that face.”