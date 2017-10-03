Photo submitted

A group of community members and TOW students stands in front of the orphanage they are working on in Mexico.

A group from the community, led through the Inlet Community Church, will be returning to Juarez, Mexico, this year over spring break to help continue building an orphanage for over 300 children currently living on the streets of Juarez, Mexico.

The group will also be handing out food to over 350 families in need. This year, the trip will take place during the first week of spring break, leaving on Monday, March 19, and returning Monday, March 26.

The total cost of the trip is approximately $1,325 per person and that includes the plane ticket, lodging, food and work materials. A $50 deposit is all that is needed to reserve your spot. It is recommended that anyone coming purchase a passport as well.

There will be an informational meeting at the Inlet Community Church (12 South Shore Road, Inlet) on Sunday, Oct. 8, after services. The meeting will begin around 11:15 a.m. There will be a second informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, also at the church.

All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to come out and hear more about the trip.

If you cannot make the meeting feel free to email [email protected] or contact John Swick, group leader, at his email address: [email protected]