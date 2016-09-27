Photo submitted The sled nears completion for the reveal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Big East Powersports Show in Syracuse. The wheelchair is mounted to fit and some finishing touches remain before Newman can take it for a test ride.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Two years ago, Randy Newman felt like he was battling the flu, followed by chills, and, suddenly, paralysis. Newman was the victim of a staph infection that had entered his spine and essentially rendered him immobile from the waist down.

Newman underwent extensive surgery to remove most of the infection from his spine. Newman and his family was informed by doctors that he had a 20 percent chance of living. He survived the surgery and is still defying the medical world today.

Newman’s injury to his spine is one that doesn’t heal easily, “I feel like I’m 100 percent better with my hands and arms, but realistically I have about 75-80 percent usage back in them. I had to relearn how to eat and everything,” Newman said.

Newman spent nine months in rehab, “I was sent to a specialized rehab. It is activity based and it is centered on getting you better than where you are when you arrived. Some of the larger rehabs try to help you cope with where you are at, but as part of Project Walk, I have pictures of me standing up in between parallel bars,” he said. Project Walk has six different locations across the country and is the pioneer in an activity-based recovery that has been treating people living with paralysis for nearly two decades.

Deb Clifford, owner of Sledfreak.com, is a fellow snowmobiler and had heard about Newman and his condition. Knowing his love for the sport and seeing his courage to move forward, she was inspired to take action, “I organized a golf tournament in Randy’s name, there was a record amount of people that showed up and all of the proceeds went to him, he was able to pick out a snowmobile that would be modified for him to ride and to continue to do what he loves, this project means so much for so many reasons, Randy is such an inspiration,” Clifford said.

Joe Nocentino of Boyesen Engineering was the driving force behind the creation of something just for Newman to ride, “He would say to me he wanted to ride again, I always said to him, if you want to ride again, then you will, whatever you want to do,” said Nocentino. “This man got sick suddenly, he’s a victim of this and out of nowhere it was taken away from him. There’s nothing in this for me but to help someone. I wish that someone would do the same for me one day, he inspires people.”

Through the help of Nocentino and other sponsors, the finishing touches and the wheelchair-ready seating will be finished before the reveal. Randy Newman’s dream will come true. Newman’s sled will be on display at the BIG EAST Powersport Show on Sept. 30, in Syracuse. It will be located in the ballroom near the Sledfreak booth number 20. The Town of Webb and the Central Adirondack Association will have booth number 419 on the upper level.

“I’m sure he’s eager to ride it,” said Nocentio, “I hope people are inspired by the sled. I hope they see that whatever they want to do, it is possible.”

Sponsors of Newman’s sled are: Boyesen Engineering, Sledfreak, Project Walk, Sled Shed T.V., BOSS Seats, Curve Industries, Proven Design Products, Factory Finish Customs, LED Powersports, Sapphire Salon and RideLite.

We’ll see you on the trails this year, Randy!