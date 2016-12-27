Cathy Bowsher

The Inlet Common School Students perform Jingle Bells and are greeted by a special visitor.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Inlet Common School students, grades pre-k through sixth, met at St. Anthony’s Church Hall Wednesday evening. Dressed in their holiday best, the children performed some exciting new Christmas tunes without a hitch.

The Spirit of Christmas concert featured songs complete with props like the song “No Pinata,” where a candy filled pinata was seen hanging above the chorus as they sang and looked around for what is just above their heads; laughter filled the room. Families smiled as each child stepped up to the microphone to confess their own sweet sentiments of why, “Christmas is special to me.” Many of the children were thankful for family and presents.

During the performance of “Jingle Bells” and to the children’s delight, Santa Clause entered the room with a roaring, “Ho, Ho, Ho.” Santa greeted all of the good boys and girls and passed around presents to each and very one of them.

At the end of a heartfelt night, Santa announced, “Merry Christmas,” and was on his way after receiving hugs from his number one fans.