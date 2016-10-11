By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Inlet Common School bid a fond farewell to Ashley Heroux, the former kindergarten, first and second grade teacher who left to accept a teaching position in the Clinton Central School District.

Pam Parent is a certified N-6 teacher who left her teaching position at the school in 2015 to pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse or RN. Parent has returned to the school in Heroux’s place as the full-time first and second grade teacher in the morning and the kindergarden to second grade teacher in the afternoon.

As an RN, Parent will carry out duties as the school nurse.

Inlet Common School is no stranger to their instructors holding multiple teaching positions at the school, “A small student body enables teachers to individualize curriculum for their students on a needed basis,” said Inlet Common School Superintendent Chris Holt. “There are a number of tools that we use to determine learning levels for all of our students, including daily assignments, lesson and unit assessments, i-Ready scores, and teacher observation. We can differentiate curriculum (if needed) because our class sizes are so small. We encourage “advanced” students to study and explore a variety of topics that are of particular interest to them in addition to the standard curriculum.”

If parents of Inlet Common School students are interested in resources or strategies for a particular subject, Chis Holt will be available by appointment at the school to meet and discuss topics.