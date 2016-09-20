By CATHY BOWSHER

Express staff

Voters in the Town of Inlet School District have decided to keep the Inlet Common School open. Voting took place between 2 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The vote was 124 for keep the school open to 84 in favor of closing the school.

The school is small with an attendance of approximately 20 kids. It provides a prekindergarten to sixth grade program for students. The seventh through twelfth grade undergrads are tuitioned to the larger Town of Webb Union Free School District.

If the school was voted to close, it would have become a non-operating district and all students from kindergarten through twelfth grade would go to TOW USFD.

Inlet resident and parent of an Inlet school stunts Amanda Miller shared her thoughts about the vote.

“I am usually pretty quiet about this sort of thing. Even leading up to the vote I was very silent on my thoughts. I was a former substitute teacher for both Town of Webb and Inlet schools. I have seen both from a different perspective than most parents. I don’t always think that one teacher having to teach two grades simultaneously is ideal, but it seems to work.

The way she [Miller’s daughter] bloomed in kindergarten was outstanding and I know her education will continue to be top notch. I do, however, understand the ‘close’ side. I actually spent a long time on the ‘close’ side. I do wish the kids had a gym during bad weather. I do wish there was a cafeteria sometimes. But mostly, I wish they went down to TOW after fourth grade. I feel that the middle school years are so awful and moving into a new school in seventh grade is a huge disservice to our kids. Starting TOW in fifth grade would be ideal. But the vote was to keep things ‘as is’ and so that is how I voted. The children are happy in Inlet, and that counts for something,” Miller said.

“I’m happy about it, students will continue to receive an excellent education at Inlet school,” said Inlet Common School Superintendent and Principal Chris Holt about the results.

Built in 1906, the Inlet Common School has served its students for over a hundred years. Common schools were established to provide secular public education controlled by local communities. As state and federal control in education has increased, small, common schools have become increasingly rare. On Sept. 13, Inlet voters decided that their school is an integral part of the community.