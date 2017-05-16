Last month, from April 6-15, Inlet Community Church sent a group of twenty-four people to Juarez, Mexico to serve with Tapestries of Life Ministry.

During the week, the team helped with projects at an orphanage, installing soffits, hanging lights, laying the floor of a stage, and laying paving stones, along with some other projects. Inlet Community

Church pastor Phil Huber says that the group enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside a number of Mexican workers. They were also able to distribute groceries to help feed a couple hundred families for a couple weeks.

Inlet Community Church will hold a special service to share information about the Mission trip at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Pictures from the trip will be shown and participants will share their personal experiences. The service will be followed by light refreshments.

All are invited to attend, particularly those who supported the trip financially.