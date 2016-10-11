Bob Philipson of Old Forge edged out Tom Slocum of Eagle Bay and Rodger Pape of Inlet to regain the gross division league championship for the third time in the last five seasons. The net division title was won by Tom McCabe of Inlet in a closely contested four man playoff defeating Carmen Mastroianni of Big Moose and Tom Norris and Bob DeShaw of Raquette Lake.

The end of the year four man scrabble was held Aug. 29. Dave Frackelton, Dave Vogel, Walt Throne, and Dale Wolfe’s team finished first with a score of 61. Tom Slocum, Terry Ritz, Carmen Mastroianni, and Phil Sanzone finished in second place with a score of 63. Dave Bull, Bill Simpson, Dave Bartlett, and Dick Lasher’s team finished third with a score of 65.

The day was capped off with an awards dinner at Mulligans Restaurant.

Next season there will be both a nine hole division played from the forward tees and a regular 18 hole. Anyone interested in joining the league which is held Mondays, can contact the club at (315) 357-3503.