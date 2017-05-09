Screen shot of website – Inlet’s remodeled site includes pictures from events like Community Pride Day. There is a section for special events, lodging, restaurants and shopping. It is also linked with Hamilton County’s website so changes made on one site will be automatically updated to the other.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Last month Inlet unveiled its new information website, at the same address, inletny.com. The new site is updated and features pictures that show off what the area has to offer. There is a section for special events, lodging, restaurants and shopping and the site features Inlet businesses and includes all members of the Inlet Area Business Association. Inlet Tourism Director Adele Burnett says that that’s not all the new site offers.

“Inlet’s website is now connected with Hamilton County’s website, and so sharing information across the county will be much easier. And when a listing is updated in Inlet, it is automatically also updated on the Hamilton County site. This also makes it easy for us to share Inlet-related blogs, and information about trails, parks, etc.,” said Burnett.

Inlet has been planning for the new website for three years, but were held up due to the cost of a project like this. The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism partnered with Inlet to help promote tourism in Hamilton County.

“ROOST has been extremely helpful with this project and without them we would most likely still be looking for a way to make the new look happen,” said Burnett.

The website will continue to evolve with new information and new photos. Burnett says that the feedback so far has been positive.

“We have had a few visitors comment that they like the new look, and the businesses who have updated their information and submitted photos are happy.”