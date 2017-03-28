Photo submitted

Town of Wells’ Clay Earley, Town of Long Lake’s Charles Farr, Town of Inlet’s Shawn Hansen, Town of Hope’s Terry Robinson and Marc Smith of New Hartford.

Over 650 county and town highway professionals, public works commissioners, and industry suppliers converged in solidarity on the steps of the New York State Capitol for the 15th annual “Local Roads Matter” campaign. Their purpose was to urge the Governor and state lawmakers to make the maintenance and repair of local roads and bridges a top priority in the state budget.

Auctions International has attended the “Local Roads Matter” campaign for the last three years. They are a corporate member of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.

Marc Smith, one of the company’s regional sales members was at the event.

“There’s a lot to be said about a united front and a common goal to make an impact,” said Smith. “It was a true honor to stand alongside these incredibly dedicated professionals who give of their time so tirelessly every day to make and keep our roads safe.”

Smith’s efforts did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Town of Inlet Highway Superintendent Shawn Hansen was one of the many highway professionals in the crowd that day.

“It was so cool to be part of that sea of orange, and have our vendors stand with us to show their support for us and what we do,” said Hansen.

In addition to Hansen, Clay Earley from the Town of Wells, Charles Farr from the Town of Long Lake and Terry Robinson from the Town of Hope attended the event from the Adirondack region.

As for Smith, he stated, “I’m a sports fan from Upstate NY. For one special day I got to root for a different kind of orange team, and it really felt good.”