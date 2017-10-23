They are making a list, and checking it twice. Looking to find out who’s going to be open Thanksgiving Weekend and who’s going to give something toward the Holiday Basket Raffle. A list of who will be open and who contributed towards the Holiday Basket Raffle can be found at www.inletny.com. The sooner you respond, the sooner you will be included on theses lists.

The Inlet Information Office is also lining up activities for the weekend and is always looking for new ideas. The Woods Inn will again be hosting a Santa’s Village on Saturday. They will offer complimentary treats and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Curt Osgood will perform for the third year, playing on his hammered dulcimer, and they will try the Ugly Sweater Contest again. Inlet will also still have favorites like the Candy Cane Hunt, Holiday Dog Parade and Inlet’s Best Holiday Pies. The Adirondack Reader will have samplings of Adirondack Coffee Roasters. French Louie ADK Sports will have a bonfire going to warm you up and is also holding a contest to win a tackle box. And the Inlet Youth Commission will host the annual Tree Lighting. The complete schedule will soon be posted on Inlet’s website.

If you are an Inlet business or a paid IABA member and you will be open and/or you want to donate towards the Holiday Basket Raffle, contact the Inlet Information Office at (315) 357-5501 or [email protected]