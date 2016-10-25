Photo submitted

Last year Lisa Gambacorta won ugliest sweater, second runner up was Alicia Burnett and Mary Marleau also wore an ugly sweater.

They are making a list, and checking it twice, looking to find out who’s going to be open Thanksgiving Weekend and who’s going to give something toward the Holiday Basket Raffle. A list of who will be open and who contributed towards the Holiday Basket Raffle can be found at www.inletny.com.

The Inlet Information Office is also lining up activities for the weekend and has found something new to share. The Woods Inn will be hosting a Santa’s Village on Saturday. They will offer complimentary treats, hayrides, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Curt Osgood will be part of the festivities for the second year to play on his hammered dulcimer, and the Ugly Sweater Contest will return. Nothing has been taken off the list, so favorites like the Candy Cane Hunt, Holiday Dog Parade and Inlet’s Best Holiday Pies will all take place. The Adirondack Reader will have a book signing. French Louie ADK Sports will have a bonfire going to warm you up. The Inlet Youth Commission will offer their Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop and host the annual tree lighting with Inez Rudd’s famous Santa cookies. You will be able to get your picture taken at Screamen Eagle Pizza and finish the day there with a Wine and Cheese Tasting. The complete schedule can be found on Inlet’s website.

If you are an Inlet business or a paid Inlet Area Business Association member and you will be open or want to donate toward the Holiday Basket Raffle, contact the Inlet Information Office at (315) 357-5501 or info@inletny.com.