By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Inlet Town Board held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

During public comment, a community member read a letter of thanks to the board and department heads for a great summer, “Inlet was great, I had quite a bit of company and everyone said that the town looked great. The police let everyone have a good time while maintaining safety and the entertainment was great, you did a grand job. Keep it up because it does not go unnoticed,” said Inlet resident John Maestri.

Code enforcement stated that activity in permits has continued to be busy. Three new homes received a Certificate of Occupancy this month, two permits have been issued for new homes to be built in the next few months, and two more are under way to be completed soon. Some are older residences and some are brand new constructions.

This year, seven new homes have been established in the community, “That speaks volumes for the economy in Inlet. It’s been a long time coming. The economy has started to rebound in other areas and people have been more aggressive with pricing of real estate,” said Inlet Town Supervisor John Frey.

• The Inlet Area Business Association stated that there is not much progress on the Inlet website. This is due to the lack of time during the busy summer months, and now, wedding season in the town is adding challenges to getting the website updated.

• Pavers that surround the Veterans Memorial are still available for purchase. The pavers can be bought by businesses or as dedications to a friend or family member. They are $35 at the Inlet Information office, in Arrowhead Park. Over 30 of the pavers are still available for purchase.

• The transfer station is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.

• Speculator and Inlet have the only two year-round grocery stores in Hamilton County. Visitors and residents are reminded to try to keep the parking spots around the stores free from long term parking.

• Bill Scanlon from First Energy Group could not attend the meeting to provide updates.