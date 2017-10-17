Photo submitted

Grandparents and grandkids have fun at Inlet Common School being together on Grandparents Day.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Inlet Common School celebrated its 23rd annual Grandparents Day with the theme “Hand in Hand.” We created T-shirts and scrolls of painted handprints of our grandparents’ hands and ours.

Refreshments were served throughout their visit to each of our classrooms. By far, this was one of our best activities that we have done on Grandparents Day! In fact, one of our kindergarten students, Luna Gabler, had her abuelito (grandpa) on FaceTime all the way from Ecuador!

—Ed. note: The sixth-grade class at Inlet Common School is practicing its writing skills by reporting on events that are going on at the school.