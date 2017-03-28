Photos submitted

Families look around the science fair.

The Inlet Common School held its semi-annual fifth- and sixth-grade science fair on Thursday, March 16. The students began the process of deciding on their experiments shortly after returning from Christmas break and worked diligently for about 10 weeks on their projects. Each student chose a topic and used the scientific method to prove their hypothesis.

They were judged on their use of the scientific method, a presentation board, the science project log book and an oral presentation each student gave to the three teachers who judged the projects.

Each student chose a topic that was interesting to them but could also have an impact on real life situations.

The winner was Richie Lutz. His project was titled “How Strong?” He made cement bricks with different percentages of sand and concrete to determine which is the strongest.

Second place went to Grace Heath. She used different material to find out which one melted ice the fastest.

Thomas Levi received third place with his project titled “Drink it.” This activity determined which paper towel brand absorbed the most from the four he chose for his project.

There were also three honorable mentions for Tessa Goettel, Cory Hansen and Matt Trumbauer.

All the students did amazing jobs with the projects and should be extremely proud of the work they put into them!