By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Inlet Town Board meeting commenced at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Inlet Town Hall. The opening discussion of the meeting was about Inlet Area Business Association website updates. Data and pictures have been gathered to be put on the website.

The Police Consolidation committee has met twice, once in Inlet and once in Old Forge on early discussion of the possible consolidation of the two police departments, Inlet and Old Forge, “Going in, our hope is that we would basically be taking in the budgets of both towns for the police by combining staff, equipment, and vehicles. You would wind up with a police chief, the town supervisors would each be a commissioner, a commission of three people. This is in the very early stages,” said Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey, “We are still awaiting an answer from the Department of State.”

The Police Consolidation Committee will plan to meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Inlet. The public may attend but no public comment will be taken.

• The Highway Department has prepped and blacktopped two tenths of a mile of Uncas Road, completed installation and repair of damaged culverts on Uncas, are planning on putting new shoulders on the road in the upcoming week, and is preparing equipment for the winter.

• The Gilbert Road Order is at a standstill while waiting on needed material from Mr. Coratsanti’s lawyer.

• The transfer station is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch, and starting Oct. 31 will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

• In regards to CAP-21’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, the town of Inlet was granted an extension from the Department of State to finish park renovations. The extension will be through Sept. 30, 2018, allowing more time to finish renovations at park.

• During Public Hearing on the Sign Regulation Law update, the planning board announced that proper language was created within zoning parameters to allow temporary signage such as, flags, sandwich boards, and other temporary markers of that nature, “This was not done quickly, this was a very careful and thoughtful approach to looking at this, members of the public and board members were brought in for this discussion,” said Frey.

More information may be directed to Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey at, supervisor@inletny.com.