The Inlet Youth Commission’s annual Halloween party started with a parade down Main Street following the Inlet Fire Departments Rescue 25 truck. At the EMS building emcee Mitch Lee waited with the recently RE-retired Syracuse cheerleaders: Margie O’Hara, Nancy Jennings, Martha Blakeslee and the enchanted witch Lisa Gamacorda who were the judges. The winners were:

In the 0-3-year-olds category

First, Jonah Zammiello as Romeo

Second, Lucas Foster as Max from Where the Wild Things Are

Third, Jemma Ford as Princess Elena of Avalor

In the pre-k category

First, Natalie Baumgartner as a butterfly

Second, Gabby Foster as a rainbow

Third, Juliana Zammiello as Catboy from P J Masks

Fourth Luna Gabler as Rainbow Butterfly from My Little Pony

In the first and second grade category

First, Noah Foster as headless horseman

Second, Natalie Hitchcock as a cat

Third, Lorelei Miller as a bat

In the third and fourth grade category

First, Addison Hitchcock as Jasmine on her magic carpet

Second, Courtney Hitchcock as Puppy Monkey Baby

Third, Preston Trumbauer as a plastic army man

In the fifth and sixth grade category

First, Matt Trumbauer as Indiana Jones

Second, Gabriel Lutz as Michael Jackson

Third, Grace Heath as The Living Dead

Fourth Tessa Goettel as a movie theater floor

All others

First, Timothy Ford as a pirate

Second, Charlotte Clark as a pirate

Third, Thomas Levi as a mountain bike racer

There was one group that competed as the Ghostbusters movie– Mary Marleau as the Ghostbusters logo, Todd Marleau as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Shana Marleau as Slimer and Brenna Marleau and Joseph Clark as Ghostbusters.

Refreshments of pizza, cider and half moon cookies were provided by Screamen Eagle and the Inlet Youth Commission. Treat bags were provided by The American Legion Aux. Post 1402, and were filled with treats, a light stick and a gold coin provided by Barbara Norkus, The Inlet Golf Club and the Inlet Youth Commission.

The Youth Commission would like to thank the Inlet Vol. Hose Co, Michelle Johnston, our judges, the MC and all who helped provide a fun time for the area children.