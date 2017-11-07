The Inlet Youth Commission’s annual Halloween party started with a parade down Main Street following the Inlet Fire Departments Rescue 25 truck. At the EMS building emcee Mitch Lee waited with the recently RE-retired Syracuse cheerleaders: Margie O’Hara, Nancy Jennings, Martha Blakeslee and the enchanted witch Lisa Gamacorda who were the judges. The winners were:
In the 0-3-year-olds category
First, Jonah Zammiello as Romeo
Second, Lucas Foster as Max from Where the Wild Things Are
Third, Jemma Ford as Princess Elena of Avalor
In the pre-k category
First, Natalie Baumgartner as a butterfly
Second, Gabby Foster as a rainbow
Third, Juliana Zammiello as Catboy from P J Masks
Fourth Luna Gabler as Rainbow Butterfly from My Little Pony
In the first and second grade category
First, Noah Foster as headless horseman
Second, Natalie Hitchcock as a cat
Third, Lorelei Miller as a bat
In the third and fourth grade category
First, Addison Hitchcock as Jasmine on her magic carpet
Second, Courtney Hitchcock as Puppy Monkey Baby
Third, Preston Trumbauer as a plastic army man
In the fifth and sixth grade category
First, Matt Trumbauer as Indiana Jones
Second, Gabriel Lutz as Michael Jackson
Third, Grace Heath as The Living Dead
Fourth Tessa Goettel as a movie theater floor
All others
First, Timothy Ford as a pirate
Second, Charlotte Clark as a pirate
Third, Thomas Levi as a mountain bike racer
There was one group that competed as the Ghostbusters movie– Mary Marleau as the Ghostbusters logo, Todd Marleau as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Shana Marleau as Slimer and Brenna Marleau and Joseph Clark as Ghostbusters.
Refreshments of pizza, cider and half moon cookies were provided by Screamen Eagle and the Inlet Youth Commission. Treat bags were provided by The American Legion Aux. Post 1402, and were filled with treats, a light stick and a gold coin provided by Barbara Norkus, The Inlet Golf Club and the Inlet Youth Commission.
The Youth Commission would like to thank the Inlet Vol. Hose Co, Michelle Johnston, our judges, the MC and all who helped provide a fun time for the area children.
