The 23rd Annual Inlet Fall Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Fern Park on South Shore Road.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Swamp Drivers on Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1:15-2:15 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. The Swamp Drivers are four professional musicians with Redneck ingenuity that make high-energy music with unique instruments like no other band in the USA. The Sunset Bluegrass Band will perform on Sunday 10:15-11 a.m., 12:45-1:45 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. The Sunset Bluegrass Band plays Bluegrass, Folk and American music that will get your toes tapping and your feet dancing.

Saturday’s entertainer will be Juggling Josh from 12-2:45 p.m. and 2:45-3:30 p.m. Sunday’s entertainer will be Victor the Clown from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

Parking at Fern Park is limited. Additional free parking will be available at Arrowhead Park and the lot in front of The Woods Inn. A free shuttle bus provided by Ted Payne’s Bus Service will be available both days.

For more information and a complete list of vendors check out InletFallFestival.com or call the Inlet Information Office at (315) 357-5501.